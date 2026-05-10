NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 10
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, should provide some fireworks.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (60.75% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers +100
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.59% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-4.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -188, Timberwolves +158
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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