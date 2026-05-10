NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 10

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, should provide some fireworks.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (60.75% win probability)

Knicks (60.75% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Knicks -118, 76ers +100

Knicks -118, 76ers +100 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.59% win probability)

Spurs (50.59% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4.5)

Spurs (-4.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -188, Timberwolves +158

Spurs -188, Timberwolves +158 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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