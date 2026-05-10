Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-13)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200)

BOS: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 1-1, 2.04 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 3-1, 1.71 ERA

The probable starters are Payton Tolle (1-1) for the Red Sox and Nick Martinez (3-1) for the Rays. Tolle and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Tolle's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays have gone 6-1-0 against the spread when Martinez starts. The Rays have a 4-1 record in Martínez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.5%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rays are -200 to cover, and the Red Sox are +164.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on May 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 6-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 14-25-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 58.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-7).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Rays have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-0).

The Rays have covered 62.2% of their games this season, going 23-14-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (43) this season. He has a .303 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Abreu has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras is hitting .259 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .376.

His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .278 with a .413 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Rafaela has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 26 hits, an OBP of .255 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Duran has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 36 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .252 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 83rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has a .397 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .471.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has five doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.

Chandler Simpson is slugging .354 to pace his team.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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