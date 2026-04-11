NHL
Red Wings vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Red Wings vs Devils Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (40-36-3)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-137)
|Devils (+114)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (58.4%)
Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Red Wings. The Devils are -225 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +180.
Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Devils, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -137 favorite at home.