FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Red Wings vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Red Wings vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Red Wings vs Devils Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (40-36-3)
  • Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-137)Devils (+114)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (58.4%)

Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Red Wings. The Devils are -225 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +180.

Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under

  • Red Wings versus Devils, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -137 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup