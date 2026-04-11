Red Wings vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Red Wings vs Devils Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (40-36-3)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-137) Devils (+114) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (58.4%)

Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Red Wings. The Devils are -225 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +180.

Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under

Red Wings versus Devils, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -137 favorite at home.

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