Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (71-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-110)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FOX

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-198) | CHW: (+166)

BOS: (-198) | CHW: (+166) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

BOS: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 5-4, 4.14 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-10, 3.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Cooper Criswell (5-4) to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (6-10) will get the nod for the White Sox. Criswell and his team have a record of 11-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Criswell and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 13-13-0 ATS in Crochet's 26 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 5-14 record in Crochet's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.1%)

Boston is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +166 underdog on the road.

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The White Sox are -125 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +104.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus White Sox contest on Sept. 7 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 55.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 4-2 when favored by -198 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 64-74-0 against the spread in their 138 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 19.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-104).

Chicago has an 11-55 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-70-5).

The White Sox are 54-83-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.521) thanks to 78 extra-base hits. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 134 hits and an OBP of .355 this season. He's batting .279 and slugging .544.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.282/.407.

Tyler O'Neill has been key for Boston with 89 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .511.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated 116 hits with a .390 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 106th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 101st in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .218 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying players, he is 127th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets a has .314 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks while batting .241.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

