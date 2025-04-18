Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Friday.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (10-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-14)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

BOS: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-106) | CHW: +1.5 (-113)

BOS: -1.5 (-106) | CHW: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-0, 1.59 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Dobbins (1-0) for the Red Sox and Martin Perez (1-0) for the White Sox. Dobbins helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Dobbins' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox covered all of Pérez's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 2-1 record in Pérez's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.7%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the underdog at +168, and Boston is -200 playing at home.

The Red Sox are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are -106 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -113.

Red Sox versus White Sox, on April 18, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 20 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won four of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (22.2%).

Chicago has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, and fell in each game.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-9-2 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 9-9-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .427. He has a .306 batting average and a slugging percentage of .532.

He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kristian Campbell is batting .302 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualifying batters, he is 32nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.300/.346.

Duran enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Trevor Story is batting .299 with a .325 OBP and eight RBI for Boston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high OBP (.317) and slugging percentage (.386), and paces the White Sox in hits (16, while batting .281).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 91st and he is 94th in slugging.

Sosa brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double and two walks.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .273 with two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Luis Robert is batting .136 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .245 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

