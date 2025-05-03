Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (18-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-20)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NESN, and MNNT

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152)

BOS: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 3-1, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Hunter Dobbins (2-0) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (3-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Dobbins has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Dobbins' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Ober's starts. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for two Ober starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.4%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -112 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Twins are +152 to cover, while the Red Sox are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Red Sox-Twins contest on May 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 1-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Minnesota has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games).

The Twins have played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-18-3).

The Twins have a 15-17-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.609) and total hits (44) this season. He's batting .331 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Bregman will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with six doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .275 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .398.

He is 49th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jarren Duran is batting .276 with a .414 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Duran has logged a hit or more in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .370 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Rafael Devers is batting .242 with a .365 OBP and 21 RBI for Boston this season.

Devers heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has accumulated an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .407. Both lead the Twins. He's batting .271.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 84th in slugging.

Byron Buxton paces his team with 30 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 74th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach has two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .228.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .259 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

