Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (47-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-70)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and COLR

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-240) | COL: (+198)

BOS: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

BOS: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.42 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-9, 5.49 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (4-3, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.49 ERA). Bello and his team are 8-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 6-10-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 3-12 in those games.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (68%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rockies reveal Boston as the favorite (-240) and Colorado as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Red Sox are -114 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -105.

The Red Sox-Rockies game on July 8 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 48-43-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 22.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-66).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Colorado has a 7-35 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-50-3).

The Rockies have a 35-54-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Duran will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 68th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rafaela has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 67 hits and an OBP of .329 this season.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with 85 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up an on-base percentage of .322, a slugging percentage of .510, and has 86 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .277).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .258.

Tyler Freeman has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks while batting .343.

Red Sox vs Rockies Head to Head

7/7/2025: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/24/2024: 20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/23/2024: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/22/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/12/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

