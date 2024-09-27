Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (80-79) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-81)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | TB: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205)

BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 6-11, 4.21 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 7-11, 4.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (6-11) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (7-11) will get the nod for the Rays. Pivetta and his team are 12-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pivetta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Rays have gone 11-13-0 ATS in Bradley's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 6-9 in Bradley's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.4%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +112 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rays are -205 to cover, and the Red Sox are +168.

Red Sox versus Rays on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 40, or 54.1%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 29-18 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 79 of 156 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 74-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays are 38-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 15-26 (winning just 36.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 157 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-85-6).

The Rays have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 84-73-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.497) thanks to 83 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Duran will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .245 with a .390 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Masataka Yoshida has 10 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 157 hits with a .342 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .282.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Christopher Morel is hitting .194 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .228 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!