Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (85-70) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-80)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.87 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-3, 4.64 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Connelly Early (1-0, 0.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Joe Boyle (1-3, 4.64 ERA). Early has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Early's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Boyle's seven starts with a set spread. The Rays are 2-5 in Boyle's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.7%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -176 to cover.

Red Sox versus Rays on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (57.7%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 40-30 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 154 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 82-72-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 41.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-43).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 22-27 (44.9%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-76-8 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 66-84-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 155 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 61st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Duran will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Story has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 95 runs. He's batting .265 this season and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alex Bregman is batting .275 with a .470 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Bregman heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 127 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Rafaela has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 149 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .258 and slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .367 on-base percentage and .489 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 18 doubles, 29 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .258.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

