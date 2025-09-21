Rangers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins.

Rangers vs Marlins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-76) vs. Miami Marlins (75-80)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSFL

Rangers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+172) | MIA: +1.5 (-210)

TEX: -1.5 (+172) | MIA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Rangers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 12-8, 3.46 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 7-5, 4.40 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (7-5, 4.40 ERA). Kelly's team is 14-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8. The Marlins have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Pérez's 16 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 6-3 record in Pérez's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.5%)

Rangers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -126 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Marlins Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Rangers are +172 to cover, and the Marlins are -210.

Rangers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Marlins on Sept. 21, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 60.8%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious 33 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 82-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 58-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

Miami has a 46-49 record (winning 48.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-74-1).

The Marlins are 86-64-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.342) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .427.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .697, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season. He's batting .252.

Among all qualified, he ranks 88th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.271/.395.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 115 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Jung brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Lopez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez leads his team with 120 hits. He has a batting average of .234 while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 126th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a team-best OBP (.339) and slugging percentage (.354).

Eric Wagaman is batting .248 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Rangers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/20/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/1/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/31/2024: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2022: 10-6 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2022: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

