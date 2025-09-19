Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (83-70) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-78)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | TB: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 16-5, 2.63 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.74 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet (16-5) against the Rays and Drew Rasmussen (10-5). Crochet and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team is 19-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 14-12-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays have a 5-4 record in Rasmussen's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (62%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rays are -162 to cover, and the Red Sox are +134.

The Red Sox-Rays contest on Sept. 19 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 55 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 25-19 when favored by -138 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 152 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 80-72-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-42).

Tampa Bay has a 12-17 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Rays have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-76-8).

The Rays have put together a 66-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 152 hits and an OBP of .335 this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Trevor Story has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 93 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 41st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.

Story has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero paces the Rays with 149 hits. He's batting .259 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 68th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .361 on-base percentage and .479 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .297.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, 29 home runs and 36 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .301 with 14 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

