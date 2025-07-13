Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (52-45) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-46)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and FDSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | TB: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164)

BOS: +1.5 (-200) | TB: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 5-3, 3.27 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-6, 3.32 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (5-3, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.32 ERA). Bello and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 6-13-0 against the spread when Pepiot starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Pepiot's starts this season, and they went 1-8 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -100 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +164 to cover, while the Red Sox are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Red Sox-Rays game on July 13 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (56.5%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious 28 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 96 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 52-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've gone 19-23 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 16-16 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Rays have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-52-4).

The Rays have gone 44-49-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .748, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season. He has a .258 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Rafaela takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with six doubles, four home runs, a walk and 13 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.326) and total hits (69) this season.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with 91 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Story takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 89 hits. He's batting .252 and slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .453 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up an on-base percentage of .401, a team-best for the Rays.

Jake Mangum is hitting .307 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

