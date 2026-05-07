Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-20) vs. Athletics (18-18)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | OAK: (+116)

PHI: (-134) | OAK: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-3, 5.28 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-1, 4.30 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Andrew Painter (1-3, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.30 ERA). Painter and his team are 1-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Painter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Ginn starts, the Athletics are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Athletics on May 7 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 37 games with a total this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 9-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 13 of the 27 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Athletics have gone 8-8 (50%).

The Athletics have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-0).

The Athletics have put together a 20-16-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 38 hits and an OBP of .367 this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .555.

He is 44th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .207 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 149th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.513) powered by 12 extra-base hits.

Marsh takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .441 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 36 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Turner brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with two doubles and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .293 with eight doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Nick Kurtz a has .414 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .372 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Phillies vs Athletics Head to Head

5/6/2026: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2026: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/25/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/24/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/14/2024: 18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/13/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/12/2024: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/17/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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