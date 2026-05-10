Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-13)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | ATL: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | ATL: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 5-0, 1.25 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-1, 2.02 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Justin Wrobleski (5-0) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (3-1). Wrobleski's team has covered the spread in each of the five opportunities this season. Wrobleski has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Braves have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Elder's eight starts with a set spread. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Elder starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.7%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -178 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Los Angeles is +114 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Braves on May 10 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 38 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 19-19-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 3-5 in those games.

Atlanta has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-19-3).

The Braves have a 26-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 46 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557. He's batting .329 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He's batting .248 and slugging .436.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 90th, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .214 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.337/.401.

Tucker brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .278 with a .342 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has collected 44 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .293 and slugging .653 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Drake Baldwin has a .380 on-base percentage while slugging .500. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .297.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has racked up a slugging percentage of .523, a team-high for the Braves.

Michael Harris II is batting .319 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

5/8/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/4/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!