Pirates vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Giants Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-23)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-110) | SF: (-106)

PIT: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

PIT: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.76 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-4, 5.00 ERA

The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler (1-4) against the Giants and Tyler Mahle (1-4). Chandler and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Chandler's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Mahle's starts. The Giants have a 2-4 record in Mahle's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.4%)

Pirates vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Giants Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Pirates are +158 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -192.

Pirates vs Giants Over/Under

Pirates versus Giants, on May 10, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Giants Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 14-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 38 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 19-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have gone 9-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36% of those games).

San Francisco is 9-14 (winning just 39.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 38 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-20-3).

The Giants have a 16-22-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 33 hits, batting .262 this season with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has 34 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He's batting .248 and slugging .401.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 90th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .394 slugging percentage, which paces the Giants. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 35 hits with a .341 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .529.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jung Hoo Lee has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .270.

Matt Chapman has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .227.

Pirates vs Giants Head to Head

5/8/2026: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/6/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/5/2025: 8-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/29/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!