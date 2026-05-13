Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Phillies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-24) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-PH

Red Sox vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | PHI: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | PHI: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

BOS: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 3-1, 3.54 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-4, 6.89 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (3-1) for the Red Sox and Andrew Painter (1-4) for the Phillies. Gray and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Painter starts, the Phillies are 1-5-0 against the spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Painter starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.3%)

Red Sox vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Phillies reveal Boston as the favorite (-132) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Red Sox vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Phillies are -192 to cover, and the Red Sox are +158.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Phillies game on May 13 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 15-26-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won two of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Philadelphia has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered only 26.2% of their games this season, going 11-31-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 35 hits and an OBP of .380 this season. He's batting .259 and slugging .467.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 27 hits, an OBP of .247 plus a slugging percentage of .315.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 36 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .229 while slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has put up a .378 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is hitting .234 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Red Sox vs Phillies Head to Head

5/12/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2025: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/11/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/7/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2023: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/5/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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