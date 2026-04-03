Red Sox vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Padres Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-5) vs. San Diego Padres (2-4)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Padres.TV

Red Sox vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-124) | SD: (+106)

BOS: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray against the Padres and Michael King. Gray and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gray's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. King has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when King starts this season.

Red Sox vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.8%)

Red Sox vs Padres Moneyline

Boston is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +106 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Red Sox-Padres game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

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Red Sox vs Padres Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in one of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has come away with a win one time in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in four of their six opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 1-5-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Padres have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Padres have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-3-1).

The Padres have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 10 hits and an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .917. He's batting .417.

He is 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jarren Duran has four walks. He's batting .167 and slugging .167 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 150th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 183rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .211 with a .368 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Connor Wong has been key for Boston with five hits, an OBP of .500 plus a slugging percentage of .800.

Wong takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Ramon Laureano has totaled seven hits with a .421 on-base percentage and a .778 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .389.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .238 with a double and four walks.

Manny Machado is batting .263 with two doubles and five walks.

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