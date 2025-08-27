Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (73-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-140)

BOS: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 10-6, 3.07 ERA vs Dietrich Enns (Orioles) - 1-2, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (10-6) to the mound, while Dietrich Enns (1-2) will get the nod for the Orioles. Bello and his team have a record of 14-8-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bello starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. Enns has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles went 1-1-0. The Orioles have always been the moneyline underdog when Enns starts this season.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (50.1%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the underdog at +118, and Boston is -138 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Orioles are -140 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +116.

Red Sox versus Orioles on Aug. 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 17 of 32 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 73-59-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have compiled a 32-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

Baltimore has a 12-17 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-69-4).

The Orioles have a 60-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 132 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. All three of those stats lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .256 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualified batters.

Alex Bregman has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.385/.521.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 110 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.468), and paces the Orioles in hits (132, while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Colton Cowser is batting .226 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle has 14 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .255.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

