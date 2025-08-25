Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (71-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-70)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | BAL: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | BAL: (-100) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Red Sox) vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-5, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Sugano (10-5, 0.00), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game has not been announced. When Sugano starts, the Orioles are 14-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 10-4 in Sugano's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.1%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Orioles moneyline has Boston as a -118 favorite, while Baltimore is a -100 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -164.

The over/under for Red Sox-Orioles on Aug. 25 is 9.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57.7%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 37 of 61 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 72-58-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-36).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 24-29 (45.3%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-67-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 59-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 131 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442. He's batting .257.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 84th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 71st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in MLB.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.293/.421.

Rafaela brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .305 with a .391 OBP and 53 RBI for Boston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.471), and leads the Orioles in hits (131, while batting .283).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Henderson takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 111th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Colton Cowser is batting .216 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .259 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

