Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Miami Marlins.

Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (66-56) vs. Miami Marlins (58-63)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSFL

Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

BOS: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

BOS: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 8-2, 3.77 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 6-11, 6.55 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.55 ERA). Giolito and his team are 13-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Giolito's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). When Alcantara starts, the Marlins are 10-13-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 9-9 in Alcantara's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.2%)

Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Marlins reveal Boston as the favorite (-168) and Miami as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Red Sox vs Marlins Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +118 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -142.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Marlins on Aug. 15, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 42, or 58.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 11-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 59 of their 121 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 68-53-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 47-51 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

Miami has a record of 14-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (45.2%).

In the 117 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-62-0).

The Marlins have put together a 69-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 59% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston OPS (.787) this season. He has a .263 batting average, an on-base percentage of .334, and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 65th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Rafaela has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has 87 hits and is batting .254 this season.

Abreu has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with 116 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Story brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .365 and has 113 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .285 and slugging .538.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is currently sixth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Otto Lopez is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Agustin Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .236.

