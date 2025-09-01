Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (68-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-98)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | COL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

SF: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 1-3, 8.78 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-11, 6.55 ERA

The probable starters are Kai-Wei Teng (1-3) for the Giants and Chase Dollander (2-11) for the Rockies. Teng and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. This will be Teng's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Dollander starts, the Rockies are 11-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 4-14 record in Dollander's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (62.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Giants, Colorado is the underdog at +120, and San Francisco is -142 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and San Francisco is +102 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Giants-Rockies on Sept. 1, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 42, or 51.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Francisco has won 26 of 48 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 136 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 61-75-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Rockies are 35-94 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.1% of those games).

Colorado has a 31-89 record (winning only 25.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-72-4).

The Rockies have gone 56-77-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.381) and total hits (134) this season. He's batting .262 batting average while slugging .484.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .259 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Willy Adames has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Ramos heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .519 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is 92nd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Jordan Beck has accumulated an on-base percentage of .330, a team-best for the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!