Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (78-63) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-71)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NESN

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154)

BOS: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 6-8, 5.40 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Payton Tolle and the Diamondbacks will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-8, 5.40 ERA). Tolle and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Tolle's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Diamondbacks have an 8-15-0 ATS record in Rodríguez's 23 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 4-5 record in Rodríguez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.6%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -154 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 5, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 52 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 29 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 76-64-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 26 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.3%).

Arizona is 20-16 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 137 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-64-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 67-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 140 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .259 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 81st, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.292/.423.

Alex Bregman has 16 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-best .443 slugging percentage. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 22nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 127 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has racked up an on-base percentage of .390, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!