Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-60) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-56)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ARID

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160)

BOS: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-10, 4.25 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-6, 3.85 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (8-10) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (9-6). Crawford and his team are 10-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Crawford starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 9-12-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-1 record in Gallen's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.7%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Red Sox, Arizona is the underdog at +108, and Boston is -126 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks are +160 to cover, while the Red Sox are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Diamondbacks, on August 24, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 68 of their 125 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 59-66-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 48.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-31).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Arizona has a record of 17-19 (47.2%).

In the 128 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-51-5).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 66-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.514) thanks to 70 extra-base hits. He has a .293 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Rafael Devers has 128 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .292 and slugging .575.

His batting average ranks 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .262 with a .409 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Wilyer Abreu has 14 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .222 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 14 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 128th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .276 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players, he is 26th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Joc Pederson is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

