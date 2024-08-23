Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (67-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56)
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: MLB Network
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-5, 4.80 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 4.35 ERA
The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (11-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (8-6). Bello's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bello's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Diamondbacks have a 13-8-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those matchups.
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Sox win (53.1%)
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite at home.
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +152.
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Red Sox versus Diamondbacks on August 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Boston has a record of 26-15 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Red Sox have posted a record of 59-65-0 against the spread this season.
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 28-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).
- Arizona has a record of 17-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (47.2%).
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-51-5 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 65-62-0 against the spread this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.514) thanks to 69 extra-base hits. He has a .293 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Rafael Devers has 128 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .294 and slugging .579.
- His batting average ranks 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage sixth.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .264 with a .412 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.
- Rafaela enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles and three RBI.
- Tyler O'Neill has 22 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 14 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .222. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 99th in slugging.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He is currently 29th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Joc Pederson has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks while batting .292.
- Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 42 walks while batting .237.
