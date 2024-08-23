Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-5, 4.80 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 4.35 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (11-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (8-6). Bello's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bello's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Diamondbacks have a 13-8-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.1%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +152.

Red Sox versus Diamondbacks on August 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 26-15 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 59-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 28-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 17-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (47.2%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-51-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 65-62-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.514) thanks to 69 extra-base hits. He has a .293 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Rafael Devers has 128 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .294 and slugging .579.

His batting average ranks 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .264 with a .412 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Rafaela enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles and three RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has 22 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, 14 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .222. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Joc Pederson has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks while batting .292.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 42 walks while batting .237.

