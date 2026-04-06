Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Red Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-7)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 0-1, 9.64 ERA

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (1-0) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (0-1). Woodruff helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Woodruff's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bello has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Bello start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53%)

Brewers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Red Sox, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Boston is +100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Red Sox are -162 to cover, and the Brewers are +134.

Brewers versus Red Sox, on April 6, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won six of seven games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in six of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 7-2-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-0).

The Red Sox have collected a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 22.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 10 hits and an OBP of .425, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .267 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .389 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Garrett Mitchell has been key for Milwaukee with seven hits, an OBP of .423 plus a slugging percentage of .591.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up a team-high OBP (.444) and slugging percentage (.857), while leading the Red Sox in hits (15, while batting .429).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Abreu heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks. He's slugging .267 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida has two doubles and six walks while batting .231.

Willson Contreras is hitting .161 with a home run and seven walks.

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