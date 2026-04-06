Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Red Sox Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-7)
- Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and Brewers.TV
Brewers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | BOS: (+100)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Brewers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 0-1, 9.64 ERA
The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (1-0) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (0-1). Woodruff helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Woodruff's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bello has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox failed to cover. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Bello start this season -- they lost.
Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (53%)
Brewers vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Red Sox, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Boston is +100 playing at home.
Brewers vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Red Sox are -162 to cover, and the Brewers are +134.
Brewers vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Brewers versus Red Sox, on April 6, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
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Brewers vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Brewers have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Milwaukee has won six of seven games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in six of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers are 7-2-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.
- The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-0).
- The Red Sox have collected a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 22.2% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has 10 hits and an OBP of .425, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- William Contreras is hitting .267 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .405.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Christian Yelich has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .389 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.
- Garrett Mitchell has been key for Milwaukee with seven hits, an OBP of .423 plus a slugging percentage of .591.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu has racked up a team-high OBP (.444) and slugging percentage (.857), while leading the Red Sox in hits (15, while batting .429).
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.
- Abreu heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Jarren Duran is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks. He's slugging .267 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage.
- Masataka Yoshida has two doubles and six walks while batting .231.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .161 with a home run and seven walks.
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