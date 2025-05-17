Red Sox vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

Red Sox vs Braves Game Info

Boston Red Sox (22-24) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-22)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FOX

Red Sox vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-192) | ATL: -1.5 (+158)

BOS: +1.5 (-192) | ATL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 5.51 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-3, 4.14 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (1-1) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (2-3). When Giolito starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Giolito's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Braves have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Holmes' eight starts with a set spread. The Braves are 1-2 in Holmes' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.1%)

Red Sox vs Braves Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Braves moneyline has Boston as a -116 favorite, while Atlanta is a -102 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Braves are +158 to cover, while the Red Sox are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Braves, on May 17, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 17-13 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 22 of their 46 opportunities.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 23-23-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 4-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Braves have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-25-4).

The Braves have collected a 21-23-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.579) and total hits (55) this season. He's batting .309 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .277 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers leads Boston in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

Jarren Duran has two home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Duran has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has a team-high .410 on-base percentage. He's batting .259 and slugging .427.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 70th in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .221 with six doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 132nd, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Austin Riley has accumulated 52 hits with a .452 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Braves.

Ozzie Albies is batting .219 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Red Sox vs Braves Head to Head

5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/9/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2022: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/9/2022: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

