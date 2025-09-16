Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Athletics.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (82-68) vs. Athletics (70-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-11, 4.28 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Connelly Early (1-0) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (10-11) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Early helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Early's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Athletics have a 14-14-0 ATS record in Springs' 28 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have an 11-7 record in Springs' 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (51%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +130 to cover, while the Athletics are -156 to cover.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Athletics contest on Sept. 16, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (58.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 21 of 33 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 149 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 80-69-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (51-60).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 16-29 (35.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 79-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (148) this season. He has a .258 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Duran will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Trevor Story is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 66th, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Alex Bregman is batting .278 with a .475 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Bregman brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .495 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 41st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Rooker heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has 24 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .298.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with 117 hits.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/3/2024: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

