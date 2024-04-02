Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (3-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-148) | OAK: (+126)

BOS: (-148) | OAK: (+126) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

BOS: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Alex Wood (Athletics) - 0-1, 16.20 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello versus the Athletics and Alex Wood. Bello helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bello has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Wood has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Wood start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has Boston as a -148 favorite, while Oakland is a +126 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +108 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -130.

Red Sox versus Athletics on April 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox came away with 35 wins in the 71 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Boston won 14 of 32 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Athletics compiled a 49-108 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Oakland went 37-93 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (28.5%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times last season for an 84-69-8 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Rafael Devers finished with 157 hits and a slugging percentage of .500.

Masataka Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Triston Casas ended last season with an OBP of .367 while batting .263 with 70 walks and 66 runs scored.

Jarren Duran slashed .295/.346/.482 and finished with an OPS of .828.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker accumulated an on-base percentage of .329 and had 114 hits last season.

J.D. Davis slugged .413 while batting .248.

Shea Langeliers hit .205 with 19 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 34 walks a season ago.

Ryan Noda hit .229 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 77 walks.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/5/2022: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2022: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/3/2022: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/9/2023: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/8/2023: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/7/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/19/2023: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/18/2023: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/17/2023: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

