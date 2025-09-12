4 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 2

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 2

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

By the time Caleb Williams had played in Week 1, Week 2 NFL DFS salaries had already been set. So, this $6,900 salary is more reflective of how the second-year pro was thought of entering the season rather than his performance in the opener.

Now, Williams struggled through the air after the first quarter. But he was a force on the ground, rushing for 58 yards and recording his first career rushing touchdown. That -- along with a late passing touchdown -- helped Caleb notch 24.2 FanDuel points (FDP).

Williams' effectiveness on the ground was particularly noteworthy. He was responsible for 2 of the 18 runs in Week 1 where a player reached 20 mph according to Next Gen Stats. Caleb was the only player to appear on that list twice, and he did it while tying for the league lead in Missed Tackles Forced (5), per PFF.

This week's date with the Detroit Lions could help Caleb continue that ground work, for Detroit permitted the highest rushing Success Rate to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Williams saw that firsthand, clearing 30 rushing yards in both head-to-head meetings.

He was equally effective through the air in those 2024 matchups against the Lions. Williams threw for 580 yards and posted a 5:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio across two matchups with Detroit as a rookie. He exceeded 25 FDP in both games.

That's the kind of upside we're looking for with Caleb Williams. In an indoor game where the Chicago Bears are 6.5-point underdogs, Caleb has enough upside to warrant rostership if you're looking to fade the high-salary quarterbacks for Week 2.

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Tony Pollard's Week 1 output (7.4 FDP) was not great, but the underlying utilization hints at him being someone to buy low on ahead of the Tennessee Titans' Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard tied for the sixth-most rush attempts (18) in Week 1, playing 89% of Tennessee's snaps -- the highest snap rate among any running back.

He added a single reception on his only target, though that did help his final scrimmage yards total. Pollard amassed 89 total yards on 20 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), though losing a fumble did cost him 2 FDP.

Even so, that so-so outing came in No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward's NFL debut on the road against one of the league's best defenses.

Things should get easier for Pollard and the Titans offense in Week 2 as they square off with the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener. LA's defense played well in Week 1, but they struggled to defend the run against an uninspiring Houston Texans backfield. After one week of games, LA ranks just 21st in adjusted run defense.

That's something Pollard could take advantage of assuming he sees a similar workload this week. Our NFL DFS projections peg him for 15.6 rush attempts and 3.5 targets (22.6 adjusted opportunities) against a Rams defense which allowed the ninth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs in 2024. Last season, Pollard averaged over 15 FDP in the nine games he saw that many adjusted opportunities.

Our projections have him at 12.8 FDP, 12th among main slate backs. Based on those projections, Pollard is the top point-per-dollar value (2.17x) among any flex-eligible player.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Like Caleb Williams, Zay Flowers' salary was locked before his 2025 debut. Had he appeared in an earlier game, it's hard to imagine Flowers would be salaried south of $7,000.

Fortunately for us, Zay played in Sunday Night Football. He dominated in the opener, recording 7 receptions on 9 targets for 143 yards, a touchdown, and 27.6 FDP. Among Week 1 pass catchers, Flowers ranked second in target share (47%), fifth in air yards share (54%), and fifth in target per route run (43%, minimum 15 routes).

That's elite utilization, and it came in a game where Baltimore only had a 42% pass rate and ran the fourth-fewest total plays (50). The Ravens were by no means a pass-heavy or fast-paced team in 2024 but weren't nearly as slow and run-heavy as they were in Week 1.

In a home date with the Cleveland Browns, Flowers could shine again if Baltimore has even slightly more play volume than last week. They ran 62 and 67 plays in two dates with the Browns last season, for what it's worth. Zay popped for 18 FDP in last year's first meeting with Cleveland on the back of 7 receptions and 115 yards.

That's certainly on the table this time around, for our NFL DFS projections peg him for 12.3 FDP -- sixth among main slate wide receivers. He's tied for 20th at the position salary-wise, making him the clear top value at the position.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Tyler Warren's dominant NFL debut didn't generate much buzz. Despite tying for the second-highest target share (31%) among tight ends, Warren's FanDuel NFL DFS salary only climbed to $5,500 for the Week 2 main slate. He finished fourth at the position with 11.4 FDP in Week 1.

Warren immediately stepped into a primary role for the Indianapolis Colts, playing 71% of their snaps and pacing the team in receptions (7), red zone targets (2), and target per route rate (45%).

That shouldn't exactly surprise us. Warren was a Round 1 pick, after all, and he's Indy's first notable fantasy tight end in quite some time. That draft capital should make us more bullish in buying into this role sticking, especially considering the rookie tight end seasons we've seen the past two years (via Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta).

Now, Warren's Week 2 matchup is much tougher, and I'm still not all the way sold on Daniel Jones supporting multiple fantasy-relevant pass catchers. But for as good of a defense as the Denver Broncos have, they were right around league-average in tight end target rate last season. Then, in Week 1, they ceded 24% of targets to the tight end position.

I'd be more worried about the Colts' perimeter options given Denver's lockdown secondary. That could further work in Warren's favor, especially if the Colts face a negative game script as 1.5-point underdogs. If that's the case, we could see even more looks Warren's way on a team that passed at the fourth-lowest clip in Week 1.

With two of the league's top tight ends off the main slate this time around, Warren should be a priority value option.

