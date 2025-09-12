FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 2 game.

Week 2 Any Time TD Picks

Bills at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Khalil Shakir

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jaguars at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mike Gesicki

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Amon-Ra St. Brown

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Davante Adams

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Patriots at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Rhamondre Stevenson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

49ers at Saints

Any-time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's latest 49ers at Saints betting odds to see the updated markets.

Seahawks at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DK Metcalf

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mark Andrews

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Broncos at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Downs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Panthers at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Trey McBride

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Eagles at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Patrick Mahomes

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Falcons at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
T.J. Hockenson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buccaneers at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Bucky Irving

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chargers at Raiders

Any-time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Chargers at Raiders betting odds to see the updated markets.

