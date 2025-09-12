Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 2 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 2 game.

Week 2 Any Time TD Picks

Bills at Jets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Khalil Shakir +220

Jaguars at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Gesicki +320

Giants at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +155

Bears at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amon-Ra St. Brown +115

Rams at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davante Adams +150

Patriots at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rhamondre Stevenson +185

49ers at Saints

Any-time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's latest 49ers at Saints betting odds to see the updated markets.

Seahawks at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer DK Metcalf +160

Browns at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mark Andrews +165

Broncos at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Downs +350

Panthers at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride +165

Eagles at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Patrick Mahomes +370

Falcons at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer T.J. Hockenson +220

Buccaneers at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bucky Irving +120

Chargers at Raiders

Any-time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Chargers at Raiders betting odds to see the updated markets.

