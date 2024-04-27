Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Saturday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (13-14) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-22)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

TB: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

TB: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Rays) - 2-2, 3.90 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-1, 7.27 ERA

The Rays will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (0-1). Civale's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Civale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. Cannon has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both chances. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Cannon starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (65.7%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -215 favorite on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The White Sox are +105 to cover, and the Rays are -126.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-White Sox contest on April 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -215 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 11-16-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 15.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-22).

Chicago has a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-1).

The White Sox have collected a 10-16-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 26 hits and an OBP of .358 this season. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Paredes has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Amed Rosario has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season. He's batting .337.

Among qualified batters, he is 10th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Rosario brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Jose Caballero is batting .267 with a .419 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Caballero enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Yandy Diaz has been key for Tampa Bay with 26 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .315.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has put up an on-base percentage of .361, a slugging percentage of .464, and has 17 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .246).

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Eloy Jimenez has three home runs and six walks while batting .204. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Korey Lee is batting .279 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .217 with a double and eight walks.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/5/2022: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2022: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/29/2023: 12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2023: 14-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/23/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/22/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/21/2023: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

