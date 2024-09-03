Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Twins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (67-70) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-62)
- Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: BSSUN
Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-108) | MIN: (-108)
- Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Rays) - 1-2, 3.67 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 2-4, 4.89 ERA
The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA). When Springs starts, his team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season. Springs' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Twins have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Festa starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Festa's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (52.6%)
Rays vs Twins Moneyline
- The Rays vs Twins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -108 favorite, while Minnesota is a -108 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Twins Spread
Rays vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7 has been set for Rays-Twins on September 3, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Rays vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (51.7%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 36-32 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 137 opportunities.
- The Rays have posted a record of 71-66-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have a 16-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 16-23 (41%).
- The Twins have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-62-4).
- The Twins have collected a 61-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has 137 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .402. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Christopher Morel is batting .196 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- His batting average ranks 135th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 128th.
- Brandon Lowe has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Lowe takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.
- Caballero takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .182 with four RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana has racked up 103 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Willi Castro has a .337 on-base percentage while slugging .400. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .253.
- His batting average is 69th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 96th in slugging.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jose Miranda is hitting .302 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
Rays vs Twins Head to Head
- 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/11/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/7/2023: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/6/2023: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
