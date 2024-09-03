Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (67-70) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-62)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | MIN: (-108)

TB: (-108) | MIN: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Rays) - 1-2, 3.67 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 2-4, 4.89 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA). When Springs starts, his team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season. Springs' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Twins have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Festa starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Festa's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.6%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

The Rays vs Twins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -108 favorite, while Minnesota is a -108 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Twins Spread

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Rays-Twins on September 3, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (51.7%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 36-32 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 137 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 71-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have a 16-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 16-23 (41%).

The Twins have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-62-4).

The Twins have collected a 61-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 137 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .402. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Christopher Morel is batting .196 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 135th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 128th.

Brandon Lowe has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Lowe takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Caballero takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .182 with four RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has racked up 103 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 82nd in slugging.

Willi Castro has a .337 on-base percentage while slugging .400. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .253.

His batting average is 69th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 96th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Jose Miranda is hitting .302 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2023: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2023: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

