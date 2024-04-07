Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-7)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | COL: (+134)

TB: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-108) | COL: +1.5 (-111)

TB: -1.5 (-108) | COL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-1, 9.53 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-1, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot (0-1) for the Rays and Dakota Hudson (0-1) for the Rockies. Pepiot and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pepiot's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Hudson has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Hudson start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (68.2%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +134 underdog at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Tampa Bay is -108 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Rays-Rockies on April 7, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in six of their nine games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

Colorado has a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-2-0).

The Rockies have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Isaac Paredes has eight hits, which is best among Tampa Bay batters this season. He's batting .258 with three extra-base hits. He's also slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Paredes takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last eight games he is batting .258 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .206 with a .382 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Jose Siri has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-high OBP (.474) and slugging percentage (.656), while leading the Rockies in hits (13, while batting .406).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 14th in slugging.

McMahon takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple and a walk. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average is 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .290.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/6/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

