Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (74-77) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-76)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

TB: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-6, 3.76 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-10, 3.24 ERA

The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot (8-6) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (8-10). Pepiot's team is 9-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pepiot's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-5). When Houck starts, the Red Sox have gone 11-17-0 against the spread. The Red Sox are 2-5 in Houck's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.3%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Red Sox reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-116) and Boston as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Rays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Rays-Red Sox game on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 29-24 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 150 opportunities.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 80-70-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have compiled a 32-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Boston has gone 27-28 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (49.1%).

The Red Sox have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-66-6).

The Red Sox have a 70-78-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.418) and total hits (153) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.318/.481.

Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two home runs and three RBI.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-best .499 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 142 hits and a .358 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .525.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 50 walks while batting .251.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .248 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2023: 9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

