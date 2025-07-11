Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (50-44) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-45)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 2.82 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 4-1, 4.10 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 4.10 ERA). Rasmussen's team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rasmussen's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Dobbins starts, the Red Sox have gone 9-1-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 4-1 record in Dobbins' five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (62.4%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +134 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -162.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rays-Red Sox on July 11, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (59.6%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 26 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 43-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have gone 14-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Boston is 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-45-2).

The Red Sox have gone 51-43-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 88 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .254 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 94th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .272 with a .487 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .401 this season while batting .326 with 33 walks and 47 runs scored.

Aranda takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up a team-high .434 slugging percentage. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 76th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has totaled 68 hits with a .325 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories.

Trevor Story is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

