Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (25-23) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC 10 and Reds.TV

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | CIN: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | CIN: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.91 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 3-2, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-3) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (3-2) will get the nod for the Reds. Nola's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Reds are 7-3-0 ATS in Abbott's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.5%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Reds reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-144) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -176.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

Phillies versus Reds on May 20 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 14-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 48 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 15-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds are 15-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Cincinnati has a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of its games).

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-16-1).

The Reds have gone 27-19-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 41 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .230 with 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .624 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.472) powered by 14 extra-base hits.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 46 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .344.

Turner heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 94th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 57 hits and a .362 OBP, with a team-high .531 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297.

Including all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has nine doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .270.

Matt McLain is batting .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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