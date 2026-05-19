Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (31-15) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164)

TB: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 3.91 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 2-5, 4.21 ERA

The probable starters are Griffin Jax (1-2) for the Rays and Kyle Bradish (2-5) for the Orioles. Jax's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jax's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 3-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Bradish starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.9%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Orioles are +164 to cover, while the Rays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on May 19, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (76%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 18-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 45 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 28-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won seven of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Baltimore has gone 7-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (35%).

The Orioles have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-19-1).

The Orioles have gone 21-27-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 46 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 68th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .310/.387/.480 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .866.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.370/.448.

Chandler Simpson is batting .295 with a .330 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a team-best OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.369). He's batting .262.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 120th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 41 hits. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 132nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Adley Rutschman is batting .276 with nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Gunnar Henderson has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while batting .210.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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