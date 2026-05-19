Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Orioles Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (31-15) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-27)
- Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN
Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BAL: (-102)
- Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 3.91 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 2-5, 4.21 ERA
The probable starters are Griffin Jax (1-2) for the Rays and Kyle Bradish (2-5) for the Orioles. Jax's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jax's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 3-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Bradish starts this season -- they split the games.
Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (60.9%)
Rays vs Orioles Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Orioles are +164 to cover, while the Rays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rays vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on May 19, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Rays have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (76%) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 18-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 45 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have posted a record of 28-17-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have won seven of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).
- Baltimore has gone 7-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (35%).
- The Orioles have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-19-1).
- The Orioles have gone 21-27-0 ATS this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 46 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .506.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 68th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Caminero has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz is slashing .310/.387/.480 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .866.
- His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 36th.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.370/.448.
- Chandler Simpson is batting .295 with a .330 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward has a team-best OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.369). He's batting .262.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 120th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso leads his team with 41 hits. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- He ranks 132nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .276 with nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Gunnar Henderson has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while batting .210.
Rays vs Orioles Head to Head
- 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
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