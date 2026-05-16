Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (29-14) vs. Miami Marlins (20-25)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Peacock

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

TB: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 3-1, 3.16 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-5, 4.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-1) to the mound, while Eury Perez (2-5) will get the nod for the Marlins. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Perez starts, the Marlins have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in Pérez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.6%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite at home.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Rays are +146 to cover, and the Marlins are -176.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

Rays versus Marlins on May 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

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Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 26-16-0 in 42 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won three of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

Miami is 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 44 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-18-1).

The Marlins have an 18-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has 42 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .297 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .360, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .404 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins. He's batting .317 while slugging .476.

He ranks eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Liam Hicks has 39 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a .491 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is batting .190 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/15/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2025: 11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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