Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 17
The Boston Red Sox versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on Sunday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Rays (29-14), Marlins (20-25)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.59%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.41%
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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Nationals (22-23), Orioles (20-25)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 57.97%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.03%
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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: GTV and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs.
- Records: Braves (31-14), Red Sox (18-26)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.17%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.83%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Pirates (24-21), Phillies (22-23)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.62%
- Phillies Win Probability: 42.38%
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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Mets (18-26), Yankees (28-17)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.46%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.54%
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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Guardians (24-22), Reds (24-21)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.40%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.60%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Tigers (20-26), Blue Jays (20-25)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.04%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.96%
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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Colin Rea
- Records: White Sox (22-22), Cubs (29-16)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.54%
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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs.
- Records: Astros (18-28), Rangers (21-23)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.54%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.46%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Twins (20-25), Brewers (25-17)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.98%
- Twins Win Probability: 49.02%
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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Cardinals (27-18), Royals (19-27)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.51%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.49%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Rockies (17-28), Diamondbacks (21-22)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.92%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.08%
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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Athletics (23-21), Giants (18-27)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 58.98%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.02%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Angels (16-29), Dodgers (27-18)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.20%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.80%
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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Mariners (22-24), Padres (26-18)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.67%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.33%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.