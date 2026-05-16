Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 17

The Boston Red Sox versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on Sunday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Eury Pérez

Drew Rasmussen vs. Eury Pérez Records: Rays (29-14), Marlins (20-25)

Rays (29-14), Marlins (20-25) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.59%

56.59% Marlins Win Probability: 43.41%

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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MASN

NATS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Brandon Young

Miles Mikolas vs. Brandon Young Records: Nationals (22-23), Orioles (20-25)

Nationals (22-23), Orioles (20-25) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 57.97%

57.97% Orioles Win Probability: 42.03%

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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: GTV and NESN

GTV and NESN Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs.

Grant Holmes vs. Records: Braves (31-14), Red Sox (18-26)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.17%

60.17% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.83%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Zack Wheeler

Paul Skenes vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Pirates (24-21), Phillies (22-23)

Pirates (24-21), Phillies (22-23) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.62%

57.62% Phillies Win Probability: 42.38%

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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and YES

SNY and YES Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ryan Weathers

Freddy Peralta vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Mets (18-26), Yankees (28-17)

Mets (18-26), Yankees (28-17) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Yankees Win Probability: 47.54%

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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CINR

CLEG and CINR Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Brady Singer

Gavin Williams vs. Brady Singer Records: Guardians (24-22), Reds (24-21)

Guardians (24-22), Reds (24-21) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.40%

50.40% Reds Win Probability: 49.60%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SNET

DSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Kevin Gausman

Jack Flaherty vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Tigers (20-26), Blue Jays (20-25)

Tigers (20-26), Blue Jays (20-25) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.04%

50.04% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.96%

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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Colin Rea

Erick Fedde vs. Colin Rea Records: White Sox (22-22), Cubs (29-16)

White Sox (22-22), Cubs (29-16) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.46%

64.46% White Sox Win Probability: 35.54%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs.

Peter Lambert vs. Records: Astros (18-28), Rangers (21-23)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.54%

56.54% Rangers Win Probability: 43.46%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BREW

MNNT and BREW Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Sproat

Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Twins (20-25), Brewers (25-17)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.98%

50.98% Twins Win Probability: 49.02%

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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ROYL

CARD and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Stephen Kolek

Andre Pallante vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Cardinals (27-18), Royals (19-27)

Cardinals (27-18), Royals (19-27) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.51%

53.51% Royals Win Probability: 46.49%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Mike Soroka

Michael Lorenzen vs. Mike Soroka Records: Rockies (17-28), Diamondbacks (21-22)

Rockies (17-28), Diamondbacks (21-22) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.92%

59.92% Rockies Win Probability: 40.08%

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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Adrian Houser

Jeffrey Springs vs. Adrian Houser Records: Athletics (23-21), Giants (18-27)

Athletics (23-21), Giants (18-27) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Giants Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 58.98%

58.98% Giants Win Probability: 41.02%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA

ABTV and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Roki Sasaki

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Angels (16-29), Dodgers (27-18)

Angels (16-29), Dodgers (27-18) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Angels Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.20%

59.20% Angels Win Probability: 40.80%

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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Lucas Giolito

George Kirby vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Mariners (22-24), Padres (26-18)

Mariners (22-24), Padres (26-18) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Padres Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.67%

60.67% Padres Win Probability: 39.33%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.