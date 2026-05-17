MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 17
Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games