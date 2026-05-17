Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 17

Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels