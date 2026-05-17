Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (20-25) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-26)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | DET: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.03 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-4, 5.73 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (2-3) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (0-4). When Gausman starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Gausman's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Flaherty's starts. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for two Flaherty starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50%)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Tigers moneyline has Toronto as a -130 favorite, while Detroit is a +110 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Tigers game on May 17, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 11-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 45 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 19-26-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won seven of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Detroit has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-1).

The Tigers have a 23-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .360.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (38) this season while batting .233 with 15 extra-base hits. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.399) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Andres Gimenez has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .291 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Riley Greene has racked up 54 hits with a .419 on-base percentage while slugging .485. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .327.

Including all qualified players, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler has nine doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .243.

Matt Vierling is hitting .213 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Head to Head

5/16/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/15/2026: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/27/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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