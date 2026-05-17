Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Tigers Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (20-25) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-26)
- Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and SNET
Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | DET: (+110)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Blue Jays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.03 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-4, 5.73 ERA
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (2-3) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (0-4). When Gausman starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Gausman's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Flaherty's starts. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for two Flaherty starts this season -- they lost both.
Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (50%)
Blue Jays vs Tigers Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs Tigers moneyline has Toronto as a -130 favorite, while Detroit is a +110 underdog at home.
Blue Jays vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.
Blue Jays vs Tigers Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Tigers game on May 17, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
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Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have won in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Toronto has a record of 11-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 45 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 19-26-0 in 45 games with a line this season.
- The Tigers have won seven of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.9%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Detroit has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-1).
- The Tigers have a 23-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .360.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 123rd in slugging.
- Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (38) this season while batting .233 with 15 extra-base hits. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.399) powered by 15 extra-base hits.
- Andres Gimenez has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is hitting .291 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Riley Greene has racked up 54 hits with a .419 on-base percentage while slugging .485. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .327.
- Including all qualified players, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Dillon Dingler has nine doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .243.
- Matt Vierling is hitting .213 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
Blue Jays vs Tigers Head to Head
- 5/16/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/15/2026: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/27/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/26/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
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