MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 17
Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at Athletics
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances