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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 17

Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Justin Wrobleski record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Athletics

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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