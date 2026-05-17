Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (24-22) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-21)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Reds.TV

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

CLE: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.74 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-3, 5.79 ERA

The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (5-3) against the Reds and Brady Singer (2-3). When Williams starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Reds have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Singer's eight starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 4-2 in Singer's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.4%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Reds reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-164) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +126 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -152.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

Guardians versus Reds on May 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 44 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 23-21-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 57.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times this season for a 27-15-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have gone 26-17-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .220 with nine doubles, six home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .381.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 42 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He's batting .286.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .269 with a .366 slugging percentage and 23 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has seven home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Martinez brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up an on-base percentage of .360, a slugging percentage of .525, and has 54 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .298).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with five doubles and five RBIs.

Sal Stewart is hitting .238 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .263 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Matt McLain has eight doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .217.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

5/15/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2025: 11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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