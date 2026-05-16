Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (29-14) vs. Miami Marlins (20-25)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Marlins.TV

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

TB: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

TB: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 4-1, 1.70 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.90 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.90 ERA). Martinez and his team are 7-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Alcantara's nine starts with a set spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Alcantara starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.4%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Marlins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +164.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

Rays versus Marlins on May 16 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 42 chances this season.

The Rays are 26-16-0 against the spread in their 42 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. They've finished 3-15 in those games.

Miami has a 3-9 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-18-1).

The Marlins have an 18-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has three doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .248. He has an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .467.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jonathan Aranda has 42 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which lead the Rays this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .473.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .297/.378/.449.

Diaz takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .366, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .404 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins. He's batting .317 while slugging .476.

He ranks eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Liam Hicks paces his team with 39 hits. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Otto Lopez has a .491 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .190 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/15/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2025: 11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!