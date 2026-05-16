Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (20-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-25)
- Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and SNET
Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-130) | TOR: (+110)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.90 ERA vs Mason Fluharty (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 5.40 ERA
The probable starters are Casey Mize (2-2) for the Tigers and Mason Fluharty (2-0) for the Blue Jays. Mize's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mize's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Fluharty has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Fluharty starts this season.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (51.7%)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Blue Jays reveal Detroit as the favorite (-130) and Toronto as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +158 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -192.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for Tigers-Blue Jays on May 16 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
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Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those contests.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 45 opportunities.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 22-23-0 in 45 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 23.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).
- Toronto is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- In the 44 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-21-0).
- The Blue Jays have a 19-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.2% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is batting .288 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .425.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 65th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has 53 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .329.
- Among qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with six doubles, five walks and four RBIs.
- Dillon Dingler has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.486.
- Dingler has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.
- Matt Vierling has been key for Detroit with 21 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .346.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .373 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .281 while slugging .363.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 119th in slugging.
- Kazuma Okamoto's 38 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is currently 105th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ernie Clement has put up a team-best .401 slugging percentage.
- Andres Gimenez is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 5/15/2026: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/27/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/26/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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