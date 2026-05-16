Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (20-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-25)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SNET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

DET: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.90 ERA vs Mason Fluharty (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (2-2) for the Tigers and Mason Fluharty (2-0) for the Blue Jays. Mize's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mize's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Fluharty has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Fluharty starts this season.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Blue Jays reveal Detroit as the favorite (-130) and Toronto as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +158 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -192.

The over/under for Tigers-Blue Jays on May 16 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 45 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 22-23-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 23.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

Toronto is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 44 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-21-0).

The Blue Jays have a 19-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .288 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Riley Greene has 53 hits and an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .329.

Among qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Greene has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with six doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.486.

Dingler has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Matt Vierling has been key for Detroit with 21 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .373 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .281 while slugging .363.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 119th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto's 38 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 105th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement has put up a team-best .401 slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/15/2026: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/27/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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