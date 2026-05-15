Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (28-14) vs. Miami Marlins (20-24)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Marlins.TV

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

TB: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

TB: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 3-2, 3.29 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.25 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Jesse Scholtens (3-2, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (2-3, 3.25 ERA). Scholtens has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Scholtens' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Junk starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.2%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Marlins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-112) and Miami as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Rays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Marlins contest on May 15 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won 16 of 20 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 25-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've gone 3-14 in those games.

Miami has gone 3-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (21.4%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-18-1).

The Marlins are 18-25-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .255 with three doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 while slugging .478.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.387) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .284 while slugging .480.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Aranda takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.350) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .402 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins. He's batting .313 while slugging .475.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Liam Hicks has collected 39 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 18th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .497, a team-high for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is batting .176 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

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