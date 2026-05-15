Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (17-28) vs. Texas Rangers (21-22)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CW33

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TEX: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TEX: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 4-1, 1.88 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-3, 4.85 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Arrighetti (4-1) for the Astros and Jack Leiter (1-3) for the Rangers. Arrighetti's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers are 4-4-0 ATS in Leiter's eight starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 2-4 record in Leiter's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.1%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -108 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The Astros-Rangers game on May 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

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Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win five times (33.3%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 6-11 when favored by -108 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 45 chances this season.

The Astros are 17-28-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 12-15 in those games.

Texas has gone 12-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (44.4%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-24-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 24-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.642) and total hits (53) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is third in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Isaac Paredes is batting .255 with a .345 OBP and 17 RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a team-best OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.510), and leads the Rangers in hits (49, while batting .325).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .281 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified players, he is 36th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .294 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Corey Seager is hitting .179 with six doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

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