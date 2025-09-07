Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.
Rays vs Guardians Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (71-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (70-70)
- Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and CLEG
Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-154) | CLE: (+130)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.74 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.08 ERA
The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (10-5) against the Guardians and Parker Messick (1-0). When Rasmussen starts, his team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Messick starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Messick starts this season -- they lost both.
Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (68.7%)
Rays vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite at home.
Rays vs Guardians Spread
- The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Rays are +134 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -162.
Rays vs Guardians Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-Guardians on Sept. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Rays have come away with 38 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 8-11 when favored by -154 or more this year.
- The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rays have an against the spread mark of 61-75-0 in 136 games with a line this season.
- The Guardians have won 34 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.5%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cleveland has an 11-16 record (winning 40.7% of its games).
- The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-69-6).
- The Guardians have put together a 71-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.8% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 140 hits, batting .263 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .541.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Caminero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz is slashing .293/.352/.475 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .827.
- His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 34th.
- Brandon Lowe has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.315/.486.
- Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .356 and has 145 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .283 and slugging .500.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan is slugging .380 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 43 walks while batting .235.
- Angel Martinez is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
Rays vs Guardians Head to Head
- 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
