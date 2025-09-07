Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (71-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (70-70)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CLEG

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

TB: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

TB: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.74 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.08 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (10-5) against the Guardians and Parker Messick (1-0). When Rasmussen starts, his team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Messick starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Messick starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (68.7%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite at home.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Rays are +134 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -162.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-Guardians on Sept. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 38 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 8-11 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 61-75-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 34 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cleveland has an 11-16 record (winning 40.7% of its games).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-69-6).

The Guardians have put together a 71-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 140 hits, batting .263 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .293/.352/.475 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .827.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Brandon Lowe has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.315/.486.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .356 and has 145 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .283 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .380 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 43 walks while batting .235.

Angel Martinez is hitting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

