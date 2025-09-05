Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (71-69) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-70)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CLEG

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

TB: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-7, 4.98 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-5, 3.26 ERA

The probable pitchers are Griffin Jax (1-7) for the Rays and Gavin Williams (9-5) for the Guardians. Jax did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Jax did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Williams starts, the Guardians are 12-15-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 7-10 in Williams' 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (66.8%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -176.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

Rays versus Guardians on Sept. 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (60.3%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 16 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 135 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 61-74-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 41.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-46).

Cleveland has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have put together a 70-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (139) this season while batting .263 with 65 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .826. He has a slash line of .292/.351/.475 this season.

He is 13th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brandon Lowe has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Lowe takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .290 with a .324 OBP and 22 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .354 and has 142 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .280 and slugging .497.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 43 walks while batting .232.

Angel Martinez is batting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!