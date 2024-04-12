Rays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the San Francisco Giants.

Rays vs Giants Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (7-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | SF: (-102)

TB: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

TB: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Waguespack (Rays) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA vs Keaton Winn (Giants) - 0-2, 5.73 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Jacob Waguespack against the Giants and Keaton Winn (0-2). Waguespack did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Winn has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants failed to cover in both chances. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Winn start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (65.5%)

Rays vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite at home.

Rays vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Rays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Giants Over/Under

Rays versus Giants, on April 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Rays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 13 opportunities.

The Rays are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have put together a 2-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 2-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (33.3%).

In the 13 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The Giants have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 12 hits, batting .267 this season with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jose Caballero has an OPS of .889, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .514 this season. He's batting .351.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 13th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Caballero brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Yandy Diaz is batting .208 with a .302 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 11 hits.

Siri has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has accumulated a team-high OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.609), while leading the Giants in hits (15, while batting .326).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 17th in slugging.

Matt Chapman has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .208. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .263.

He is currently 138th in batting average, 161st in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler is batting .191 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jung Hoo Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .255.

